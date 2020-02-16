Control "is just the beginning", Remedy reveals: is the metroidvania sequel already in development?

Share it:

The sequel to Control may already be in development for PC, nextgen console and perhaps also on PS4 and Xbox One, according to the statements shared by the executives of Remedy Entertainment on the occasion of the last edition of the D.I.C.E. Californian summit.

Discussing the future of Control with IGN.com envoys, Remedy's director of communications, Thomas Puha, explained that "a lot of the work we did was aimed at creating Control and maintaining a position that will hopefully allow us to deal with Control again in the future. So yes, we absolutely want to continue this IP, especially with all the love that we have dedicated to you. There are so many things we could still do and explore, we are only at the beginning ".

As proof of Remedy's intention to continue the development of the intellectual property of Control, the executive producer Juha Vainio looks at it all from a more pragmatic point of view and underlines how "There is no outgoing member of the current Control development team, in fact, there are actually a lot of people who want to join our family. So yes, let's say we have a problem to solve, even if it is a positive problem ".

Waiting to find out if the intentions of the Finnish authors following Sam Lake will materialize in one new series of expansions, in one spin off set in the same narrative universe or in a sequel real, remember that recently Remedy discussed the porting of Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X.