Control details free March update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to the expansion of payment The Foundation, this March 26 Control It will also release a free update with improvements that will interest those who are planning to return to the title of Remedy or want to start it for the first time.

This update will improve the map to make it easier to interpret it. It will also add the ability to erase all skill points we have spent to reuse them for different skills and upgrades.

In addition to these improvements, there has been a surprise adding to the list of powers of our protagonist the charge with a shield, a power that was initially announced as exclusive to those who took the expansion that will be released the same day as this free update.

And finally, compatibility with Nvidia DLSS 2.0 has also been announced, an update to the scaling algorithm technology that Nvidia introduced yesterday and that Control will be one of the first games to use. The main attraction of this functionality is that it considerably improves the visual finish of games, penalizing performance much less. It is available to users who have graphics cards from the Nvidia RTX family.

The Foundation will add several hours of play, new details about the history of this universe that Remedy has created for this new IP that has devastated numerous awards ceremonies and new powers, including the ability to modify the environment to create platforms or remove obstacle, something that looks especially good considering the impressive technology that this title boasts.

The expansion will be available to those who buy it separately or to those who have access to the game's season pass, which will open all future downloadable content of the game without having to pay for them again.