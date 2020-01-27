Control could finally reach Xbox Game Pass in February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Phil Spencer leaked, through an interview on Mixer, that Control It would arrive on Xbox Game Pass. However, it was only a few hours until Remedy Entertainment denied it. And also, they did it categorically, ensuring that Mixer's information was completely wrong. And there the subject ended … until now. Because a new filtration places the arrival of the game to the service in the month of February 2020.

As if that were not enough, once again, the filtration comes from an official source. In this case, the Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter. And although it must be made clear that it is a rumor until there is an official announcement, it is very likely that the intention of the message is clear to many.

We refer to the fact that the message says that February will be a great month for Xbox Game Pass. And, in addition, the word is repeated "very" (in this case "really") with different sources. What has led fans to think about Control. More than anything because it is a title that uses sources to create an atmosphere. If I had not had Spencer's statements in the past, it would be a more cryptic message; Now it seems much more obvious.

February is going to be a

really

𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮

𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔶

𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪

𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂

ʎllɐǝɹ

good month – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 26, 2020

Even if it is not Control in the end, it would also not be ruled out that the game in question was an important title of last year 2019. In any case, we should not take long to get out of doubt, considering that we are at the end of the month, which implies starting to know the titles that will arrive at the different services next month.

Speaking equally of Control, but changing the subject, remember that the AWE DLC will arrive in mid-2020. This is an expansion that will take place in a new part of the building, the Research Sector, where the Office investigates the Altered World Events. Why do we comment? Basically, because it could be related to another great Remedy game: Alan Wake.

Sources: Wccftech / Twitter