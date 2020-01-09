Control coming to Xbox Game Pass? The rumor returns to circulate on the net

Share it:

Last December, the ever stingy of words Phil Spencer signaled to Xbox players that Control it was about to arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Fans welcomed the news with great enthusiasm, but the guys from Remedy, the studio responsible for this interesting mix of shooter and metroidvania genres, hurried to deny the Xbox boss's statement through their social channels, labeling it as "incorrect". Well, a month after the incident, we are back to talk about it, as a new rumor has started circulating on the net that seems to anticipate the addition of Control to the already large Xbox Game Pass game library.

A user shared a screenshot on Reddit taken on the Xbox Store page dedicated to the game, and as you can see below, it reports the following words: "You can get it for free thanks to your subscription". The wording, which may have appeared by mistake, seems to leave no room for doubt, but for the sake of completeness we report that the post has already been removed by Reddit moderators for lack of tangible evidence of the truthfulness of the image.

Will Control Really Come to Xbox Game Pass? Until an official announcement is made, we cannot know for sure. Meanwhile, subscribers can console themselves with GTA 5, Tekken 7 and other January 2020 games.