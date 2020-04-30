Continuing Final Fantasy 7 Remake won't dramatically change the original story

Share it:

Producer Yoshinori Kitase has addressed one of the issues of greatest concern to those who have already finished. Final Fantasy VII Remake and are looking forward to the next parts.

In an interview published in the book Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ultimania you can read that Kitase says "I've talked about this extensively with co-director Tetsuya Nomura, but I'm sure fans of the original are looking forward to revisiting family locations and scenes, so we have a firm commitment not to take them away from it."

"Starting from this point, we are not going to drastically change the story and do something completely different from the original. Even being a remake, please assume that FF7 will remain FF7 as always"

Story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima said "in my case I have created scenarios that follow the rhythm of the original story but assuming that the way things are presented and events happen can be slightly different"

The end of the game that we already have in stores has left some of the veterans of the original game quite worried about whether the future of history will change dramatically from this point on. For now it seems that the idea of ​​Square Enix is ​​not to touch anything really important.

In reference to the end Nomura said "The story will continue, so I don't think we can say much now. That is the greatest mystery planted in this scene, isn't it?"

Nomura recently, in the same book, stated that he prefers that the game be divided into more parts in order to speed up the publishing pace and not have players waiting that long.