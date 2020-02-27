TV Shows

Consuelo Duval worries fans for photo next to Yolanda Adrade

February 27, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Consuelo Duval fans were very worried about her reputation after the actress shared in her official Instagram account a lovely photograph next to Yolanda Andrade with a friendly message.

"I love you. Everything with you is light, laughter and love," were the words that Consuelo Duval dedicated to Yolanda Andrade in the description of the photograph where the two drivers are very smiling and affectionate.

Internet users did not see this action very well from Duval and began to let him know through his comments on the image, explaining that his friendship with Andrade and that image could damage his reputation.

Waters after a while will say that he married you in secret, "" Be careful and put your hand "," Beware I CONSOLE that the YOLANDA ANDRADE EVERYONE throws them THE DOGS as WE SAY in SINALOA "," Already with that picture Yolanda will say that also consolation is his lover ", were some of the comments.

Even Internet users began to question Consuelo's preferences, asking among the comments if the actress was a lesbian to what other people said no, because it is very well known that celebrities share a close friendship for years.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

