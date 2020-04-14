Consuelo Duval ignores Kimberly Loaiza after imitating her on Tik Tok

Share it:

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja wanted to make Consuelo Duval laugh for a moment with a Tik Tok video where they imitated a scene from The Teddy Family where they also mentioned Eugenio Derbez but everything was in vain.

And it is that they dramatized the scene where the comedian yells at his colleague and she bursts into a sea of ​​tears causing the laughter of her millions of fans although others remained waiting for the reaction of the actors whom she labeled but there is no response yet.





But his loyal fans let him know that more and more they are more ingenious in Tik Tok because his videos are more and more original and amusing many, so he has a competition with Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna who are also very popular in this application.



See this post on Instagram If you know one who is just as dramatic as me tag her @juandediospantoja @consueloduval @ederbez A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:03 AM PDT







See this post on Instagram DON'T TOUCH ME! For this Man I take out the claws … I have more than 25 years of knowing him !! IT'S MEXICAN! NO MATTER WHERE YOU LIVE !! He has given his life to make us happy with his work, he has sacrificed his own family to spend months filming or recording to entertain us with his stories, he fights for the well-being of living beings, he does not tolerate mistreatment or animal cruelty. And now that the world is in a crisis and that his countrymen are dying in his country, he asks for HELP for them and they throw shit at him? Well, what kind of people are we? Where is the empathy and love? Net do we have to keep quiet when we are seeing beings suffer and die? THANKS EUGENIO DERBEZ !! @ederbez For giving voice to those who cannot speak !! I love you! I admire you and bless you my friend! A publication shared by Consuelo Duval (@consueloduval) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:03 PDT





"This is how women are when we are in our day hahaha", "They are some of the best Tik Tokers because they have varied content", "As you are we love you very much and you will always be the best", they write on networks.





It is worth mentioning that during this quarantine the Jukilop have been very connected with their fans and that is that they never neglect them because they love to interact with them whenever they can.

