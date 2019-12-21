Constitution Day 2019: Why is December 6 celebrated?

Share it:

Today December 6 is celebrated on Constitution Day 2019, one of the most marked dates in the calendar of Spain. A holiday that was born in 1978 with the celebration of the referendum in which the Spanish approved the constitution of the country.

Constitution Day 2019: the 1978 Constitution

Therefore, December 6 responds to the celebration of 1978 referendum. 41 years ago, the Spanish people approved by majority the Constitution, which is still in force today. It was published in the Official State Gazette on December 29 of that same year.

The Constitution has as its main pillar the unity of Spain as an indivisible and common homeland. In addition, it establishes the territorial organization of the country based on the autonomy of autonomous communities, provinces and municipalities.

After the formation of the State of Autonomies, all autonomies have an autonomy of a political nature, so that Spain is an autonomous state. Municipalities and provinces enjoy administrative autonomy.

The king is the Head of state, and must guarantee its permanence and unity. It moderates the functioning of the institutions and is the maximum representation of Spain in international relations, and exercises all the functions granted by the laws and the Constitution.

He President of the goverment It is invested by the Congress of Deputies, it is who directs the executive branch, encompassing the public administration.

Today, December 6, 2019 the Armed Forces, Educational Centers and the State Administration They celebrate commemorative events.

