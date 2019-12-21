Constitution Day 2019: Who are the parents of the Spanish Constitution?

Share it:

Today, December 6, the Constitution Day 2019 is celebrated. So it is a good time to indicate who were the parents of the 1978 Constitution.

Gabriel Cisneros Laborda

Belonged to Democratic Center Union in 1978, when the Constitution was drafted and approved. He was director of the Ministries of Health and Interior until 1979. In 1989 he became part of the Popular Party as a deputy for Zaragoza. He died in 2007 from a serious illness.

Manuel Fraga Iribarne

Deputy for Popular Alliance In 1978, he was Minister of Information and Tourism during the Franco regime. In addition, he held other positions: Ambassador to London, Vice President of the Government for Home Affairs and Ministry of the Interior in the Transition. He retired from political life in 2011.

Miguel Herrero and Rodríguez de Miñón

Deputy of UCD at the time of writing the Constitution of 1978, had a great presence in the academic field. He was a member of the Royal Academy of Moral and Political Sciences.

José Pedro Pérez-Llorca Rodrigo

Another of the parents of the Constitution. At that time he was a deputy of Democratic Center Union. After the elections of 1979 he became Minister of the Presidency. He left political life shortly after, in 1982.

Miquel Roca and Junyent

He participated in the drafting of the Constitution of 78 as Deputy of Catalan Minority in Barcelona.

Jordi Solé i Tura

PSUC Deputy at the time of writing the Constitution. In 1989 he became part of the PSC. He was Minister of Culture and Senator for the Socialist Group.

Gregorio Peces-Barba Martínez

In 1978 he was a deputy of the PSOE. During his political career he held positions of great relevance, such as the President of the Congress of Deputies. In addition, between 1990 and 2007 he was rector of the Carlos III University. He died in July of 2012.