Constantine, Michelle Monaghan was cut from the film with Keanu Reeves: why?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was held yesterday in the setting of the Comic-Con at Home a panel with protagonists Francis Lawrence is Keanu Reeves, respectively director and interpreter of the cinematographic transposition of Constantine of 2005, which over time became a small genre cult, and for the occasion they spoke of various curiosities relating to the film.

First of all, Francis Lawrence was a possibilist on a sequel, which according to his words "everyone would like to turn", production e Keanu Reeves included, and in fact recently a rumor had leaked that he wanted Warner Bros. interested in a resumption of the IP to be transferred however on HBO Max, the major's streaming platform.

Among other things said on ConstantineLawrence and Reeves also discussed cutting the character played by Michelle Monaghanwhich was central to the narrative fabric of the transposition. In fact, the actress would have dressed the role of Ellie, half demon who would undertake a passionate relationship with John Constantine. In the end, however, it was decided to cut it, and Lawrence revealed:

"We had good reasons for doing this, especially concrete ones. Michelle Monaghan's interpretation has absolutely nothing to do with the character's cut: she is a fantastic actress and we really liked the work she had done. But we decided that Constantine was better off alone, without a partner to lean on in any way, both emotionally and passionately ".

Ellie was however based on a cartoon character from Garth Ennis is Will Simpson. Known as Chantinelle, was a damned succubus who managed to escape from Hell and meet John.