Constantine, Keanu Reeves declares love to the cast of the film: 'Extraordinary artists'

Constantine it's just one of the many proofs of how everything Keanu Reeves touches is destined for success in some way, even when it arrives in the room a little muted: the film about the demon hunter John Constantine, in fact, is within a few years became a real cult in spite of a successful success obtained in 2005.

Even today there are many fans displeased by the fact that the film did not have a sequel and, in fact, it seems that among these there is the same Keanu Reeves: the star of Matrix, in the panel of the Comic-Con dedicated to the film, has in fact had words to honey for all members of the cast.

The good Keanu has defined "extraordinary artists"her co-stars, also showing that she has a very good memory for i moments spent on set: in particular, Reeves' intervention gave us a hilarious imitation of the famous "Hello, John"by Gabriele played by Tilda Swinton.

The actor still had a good word for everyone, from Peter Stormare to Rachel Weisz, via Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou and members of technical and production staff such as Philippe Rousselot, Mark La Bonge and Josh McLagen. In the meantime, let's see why Michelle Monaghan was cut by Constantine.