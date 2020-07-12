Consolidate the economic, to improve the sports: this is how LMB plans its return in 2021

Share it:

LMB generated 15 million pesos in past years from commercial alliances (Photo: LMB)

For the 2021 season, the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) focuses on generating a solid business model.

Horacio de la Vega, president of the LMB, indicated that the objective is to have "a more economically balanced league and that translates into sports (…) We have to be more efficient in spending resources, with the intention that if we have income, we will eventually have the possibility of distributing resources among the teams. ”

In the commercial part, the objective is to standardize a product and to be able to sell the transmission rights for the summer circuit. In the statement issued by the league on July 1 where it announced the cancellation of the league, they indicated it is a weakness that exists in relation to television production and content.

What each team has done has been according to their possibilities and cannot be generalized. De la Vega explained to Infobae Mexico: "A third of the clubs have a well-executed television product"Another third part has a good level product but, below what we require, and another third part has a low level of television production".

Horacio de la Vega, president of the LMB, mentioned that they had verbal agreements with four companies, but after the health emergency, the process only continued with one (Photo: LMB)

The owners and presidents of the teams have already voted for the league to concentrate television rights (organizations such as Diablos Rojos, Sultanes de Tijuana and Sultanes de Monterrey have agreements for the sale of television rights with Sky). In January 2018, 35% of the league's income came from the sale of television rights, the league reported at the time.

The manager added: "It is very likely that we are going to set the production standard, Whether the league itself takes it on by hiring the services of a company that provides us with a comprehensive service for all the teams or that we have a certain level of production execution catalogs and the teams commit to comply. ”

In relation to the income represented by commercial alliances, the league generated 15 million pesos annually. Figure that this year it could be higher, but in the face of the health emergency, they could not make such agreements.

The president of the LMB indicated that before the health emergency, there were four companies with which they had verbal agreements. In the situation, only one sponsor remained.

In January 2018, 35% of the league's revenue came from the sale of television rights. (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Red Devils)

The commercial agreements that the league had in 2019, mostly they were agreements for a year and what was now sought was to extend the period.

The current context meant that a series of projects and strategies were rethought within the teams and the league. Ramón Ramírez, spokesperson for the Parakeets of Pueblahe commented: "This epidemic makes it clear to us that we must be prepared in the best scenarios And if the stadiums have to be behind closed doors, baseball can't be stopped. ANDThe counterweight to that is to work on commercial broadcasting rights issues, with a marketing team"

For the operation of the entire league, 960 million pesos are required annually, according to data obtained by Forbes.

Eustacio Álvarez, president of the Rieleros de Aguascalientes, expressed that inside the league they made a self-criticism and deficiencies were detected, which will reinforce by 2021.

The LMB works to improve its statute related to the sale of players (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Diablos Rojos)

"We have to expand our marketing, expand marketing. there are many other areas, we are going to work to fill these gaps as a league (…) it is one of the occasions when I have felt that we are more aware of what we have to work on, and that if we want a stronger league with a better future, We have to work in those areas, "he added.

Another of the pending items within the summer circuit is to conform regulations in relation to the commercial issue, television, use of social networks, as happens, for example, in the Major Leagues.

For Horacio de La Vega it is important that all the rules are clear, because as they do not have rules in certain areas, causes them to meet to reach an agreement and, considered, that it affects the relationship of the league and the owners or presidents.

In addition, the Mexican Baseball League works with a minor league person to improve its statutes, the foregoing in view of negotiating a new contract to export players.

Supports players, coaches and umpires

The universe of players, umpires and coaching staff at the LMB is around 700 people. (Photo: LMB)

It was on April 9 that the Mexican Baseball League gave the first announcement about the suspension of the start of the league and, finally, on July 1 it reported the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The teams began offering supports to their players since April, and each established different schemes.

For example, some offered between 10 and 20%, according to the player's salary, loans with lost funds, in other cases the amounts granted were according to a series of criteria, others were housing supports, among others.

Another agreement that was established between the league and the organizations was to provide support for the entire universe of players, umpires and coaching staff, which means around 700 people.

Of the total number of players that make up the Pericos de Puebla squad, less than 50% requested financial support from the team (Photo: Courtesy Pericos de Puebla)

In the case of the Pericos de Puebla, they contacted the players to give certainty in relation to the project to both players and the coaching staff.

“They are aware of the economic limitations that an institution can have by not having activity, and we are aware of the needs they have. Case by case, the sports area analyzed it in order to support them, to generate loans or supports so that they know that they are not alone. and that evidently are not similar amounts to those of a regular season salary. The instruction of the owner of the organization is not to leave them adrift ", mentioned RAmun Ramírez, spokesperson for the Pericos de Puebla.

In the case of the Puebla roster, less than half requested support, and in the case of those who requested it, they were between 10 and 25% of wages. Before the cancellation of the season they have contemplated that the number of players who can request financial aid may increase.

It is a team that receives more than 50% of its income in sponsorships and 30% comes from ticket sales. "It is necessary to make a very comprehensive strategy so that this box office does grow, but that the operation does not depend with so much percentage of ticket sales," said the spokesman for the Pericos.

It was on July 1 that the LMB determined that the conditions for the 2020 season did not exist (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Diablos Rojos) (Photo: Enrique Gutiérrez / Diablos Rojos)

According to data from Process, the average salary in the LMB is between 150,000 and 170,000 pesos monthly and for novice baseball players, it's between 40,000 and 50,000 pesos.

Olmecs from Tabasco granted its baseball players and coaching staff between 15 and 20% of salary, according to information given by Juan Carlos Manzur, president of the team for the program Baseball and More on the ABC Noticias network.

In the case of Sultanes de Monterrey, Grimaldo Martínez, sports manager of the ninth Monterrey, mentioned for Reform At the end of April, the agreement in the league was to lend money to baseball players and 70% of the roster requested loans from the institution.

In relation to the operation of the League, it had been agreed internally that the teams would not make a contribution as they regularly did.

Each organization offered different schemes to support the players (Photo: Instagram / ligamexbeis)

In 2018, the figure contributed by each club amounted to 3.1 million pesos, the league required 50 million pesos to operate, according to the data obtained by Process and for the operation of the Academia del Carmen 28 million pesos a year were required.

Horacio de la Vega explained: “The operation of the league was to be one under a sustainability scheme, with the sale of television rights and sponsorships. There was a contribution from the owners already started the pandemic to meet expenses such as the academy and for commitments made"

In the operation of the league, cost reductions of between 60 and 70% were made, and in the structure, payroll reductions of 30% were made, but without firing personnel.

