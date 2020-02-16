Console Carbon Footprint: FIFA 20 was the most polluting video game of 2019

Share it:

According to the new study conducted by Console Carbon Footprint, FIFA 20 was the video game that had the highest impact on the environment in 2019, with a global CO2 emission comparable to that of about 262 million charging cycles of modern smartphones.

By focusing on Electronic Arts football simulator, the initiative promoted by Console Carbon Footprint extends to the entire sector to raise awareness of video game enthusiasts on environmental issues, all to urge consumers to change their habits in order not to impact further on climate warming.

The Console Carbon Footprint report starts from the assumption that FIFA 20 was the best-selling video game in 2019 on physical media, and that the latter generate the 96% more CO2 emissions compared to counterparties purchased digitally. This huge difference is due to the industrial processes responsible for the supply of raw materials (such as paper, aluminum and plastic), but also to the consumption generated in the transformation of the latter into packaging and cases and, ultimately, to the large-scale destruction of physical copies.

The study in question, however, seems to relate only to the data of copies sold on physical media, without taking into account the other factors that can determine the global CO2 emissions from video games, such as the "remote" management of servers by developers of multiplayer titles, also free-to-play and therefore relatively unrelated to the logic based on distribution on physical media, especially after the explosion of the battle royale phenomenon such as Fortnite or PUBG.

In this regard, we invite you to read these insights on Microsoft's support for the fight against climate change with the Xbox division and on Sony's will to reduce the consumption of PlayStation 5, or at least that's what the Japanese tech giant promised by illustrating the hardware features of PS5.