Entertainment

'Conquers by halves', trailer for the new Netflix

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the success of ‘To all the boys: P.D. I still love you, 'Netflix seems to want to keep betting on teen stories. 'Violet & Finch' made us cry beautifully and now it's time for a new dramatic comedy that could well be a young version of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play, 'Cyrano de Bergerac'. Is about 'Half conquest' ('The Half of It') and this is his official trailer.

Directed by Alice Wu, author of 'Saving appearances', In the film we will meet the introverted Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), a young man who watches old movies with his widowed father and works for his high school classmates, thus raising money to help pay bills at home. But this job becomes personal when athlete Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) hires her to create love notes for Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), a smart, popular girl … and the crush Ellie's secret. Just as the duo's plan begins to work, a problem arises: Ellie and Paul have fallen into a deep friendship that neither could have anticipated, leading to a surprising love triangle.

READ:  Ponyo on the Reef: Review of Hayao Miyazaki's beautiful fairy tale

'Half-conquest' marks Wu's return to the cinema after more than 15 years after the premiere of 'Saving appearances' and his cast completes it Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Wolfgang Novogratz, Enrique Murciano.

Netflix will launch 'Half Conquest' worldwide next May 1.

images and poster of the movie 'Half conquest', on netflix

Netflix

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.