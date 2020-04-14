'Conquers by halves', trailer for the new Netflix

Share it:

After the success of ‘To all the boys: P.D. I still love you, 'Netflix seems to want to keep betting on teen stories. 'Violet & Finch' made us cry beautifully and now it's time for a new dramatic comedy that could well be a young version of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play, 'Cyrano de Bergerac'. Is about 'Half conquest' ('The Half of It') and this is his official trailer.

Directed by Alice Wu, author of 'Saving appearances', In the film we will meet the introverted Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), a young man who watches old movies with his widowed father and works for his high school classmates, thus raising money to help pay bills at home. But this job becomes personal when athlete Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) hires her to create love notes for Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), a smart, popular girl … and the crush Ellie's secret. Just as the duo's plan begins to work, a problem arises: Ellie and Paul have fallen into a deep friendship that neither could have anticipated, leading to a surprising love triangle.

'Half-conquest' marks Wu's return to the cinema after more than 15 years after the premiere of 'Saving appearances' and his cast completes it Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Wolfgang Novogratz, Enrique Murciano.

Netflix will launch 'Half Conquest' worldwide next May 1.