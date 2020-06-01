Conor McGregor's latest madness: posted a video eating dead bees

The bottle's label said they were black figs with macadamia nuts from Australia and allspice from Jamaica, so it is unclear where the Irishman got the dead insects before eating them.. When he put one to his mouth, and when asked by those present about whether they tasted like honey, he explained that he felt somewhat chewy, but he did not refer to his taste, although judging by his gesture while chewing it, it should not have been delicious.