Connie's macabre excuse to bring Falco closer to her mother in The Attack of the Giants 126

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The manga de The attack of the Giants has now walked on the path that will lead him directly to the conclusion. Each chapter becomes more interesting and decisive than the previous one, with the long waits that are getting much heavier now that we are in the final stages, in which the curiosity to find out what will happen is strong.

Do not proceed with the reading if you have not read chapter 126 and do not want spoilers of any kind.

In the last chapter released, 126 in fact, we found our protagonists grappling with the problems that the war between Eldia and Marley is creating and above all we followed Connie again grappling with the realization of her plan. As mentioned in previous articles, the soldier is driving Hawk, current owner of Giant Jaw, literally in the jaws of the mother long since transformed into a titan unable to walk.

And it is precisely in this chapter that we see a scene with a subtle macabre irony between Connie and Falco, in which the first, to make the owner of the giant get close enough to the mother to be devoured, he takes out two brushes and asks if he can help him brush her teeth.

As you can see from the image taken from the manga shown at the bottom of the article, once in the presence of Connie's family member, Falco asks what is the reason why he is showing this. And it is precisely in response to this question that the member of the Exploratory Body you invent the excuse of brushing your teeth so you have the opportunity to throw it in the jaws of your mother.

Connie will carry out her plan or pull back on the last one. If you have read chapter 126 you are already aware of the answer, otherwise run to do it.

