 Connie Nielsen would be willing to participate in the Amazon spin-off

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last 2017, Wonder Woman introduced us to Hippolyta, played by Connie Nielsen, as the mother of the superhero and also leader of the Amazons of Themyscira. Like other characters, Hippolyta was a character who returned for a sequence of "League of Justice" And taking advantage of the premiere of his next film, the ComingSoon portal has asked Nielsen about his experience shooting the coral tape, after Snyder has caused a stir by advancing his version again.

The actress confirms that she did not participate in the return to filming with Joss Whedon and regrets that her best acrobatics stayed in the editing room:

My favorite stunt was cut from the movie, and I'm having a hard time accepting that because it was great. I ran down a wall and pivoted in midair, taking advantage of inertia to drive my spear into one of the monsters. I practiced that for weeks and they didn't even put it in the final version. They took it off, they put it on, they took it off… I regret it because I love stunts. I love being tough in a movie like that and I am sorry that the audience could not see this part of the Amazon techniques, because they were great.

However, what is relevant comes when asked about the possibility of having a movie of the amazons away from the adventuresuras by Diana, something that has been in development since the end of last year and that has the director Patty Jenkins, in charge of directing the two installments of Wonder Woman, as a producer. Nielsen is the leader and ensures that both she and the rest of the cast "I would love to do that".

While this proposal is still in very early stages of productionHipólita will be seen again with the rest of the Amazons in Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed for a couple of months due to the coronavirus crisis. About this, the actress does not say anything especially relevant except that she felt it as "a meeting" meeting the entire team again.

Via information | Coming Soon