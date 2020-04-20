 Connie Nielsen hopes Wonder Woman 1984 can be released this August

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warner Bros. Pictures decided to rush the new release date of Wonder Woman 1984, Taking it from June 5 to August 14, in reaction to the current pandemic. Many fans saw from that moment that it was a premiere too close, considering the pandemic in which we are immersed. In that same position is the actress Connie Nielsen, who played Hippolyta in Wonder Woman and also returns for this film in a sequence in Themyscira that we will see at the beginning of the film, as confirmed by the director of the film.

In an interview by video call made by ABC, the actress shares her doubts about what will happen to the film. It is true that she does not have any control or decision-making power over what will end up happening, in fact, the studio itself will not have much choice if more than half of the world's cinemas are closed, but if we watch the video, we can Check that you are not particularly confident in the film's August premiere:

I don't know about the release date for August. Hope so. Mention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything much easier. Everyone is also waiting to go back to work. We are all waiting to start our next projects. Having access to a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for all of us.

Recall that the other day Patty Jenkins was also explaining what it is that leads Barbara to "fall" on the villains side with Maxwell Lord and that will cause her transformation into the evil Cheetah.