Connection issues for FIFA 20, FIFA Mobile down: EA solved the problem – Updated

It seems that the two well-known titles dedicated to the videogame football universe EA, are currently the protagonists of some technical problems.

To report it are the social channels connected to FIFA. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, it is the official Twitter account of EA Help, is that of FIFA Direct Communications is FIFA Mobile they have published some chirps to reassure the community, confirming that they are aware of the problems encountered by some users and that they are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.

"We are aware of connectivity problems and we are actively working to resolve them", writes FIFA 20 players' account, FIFA Direct Communications. The support team promises to offer updates on this as soon as possible, via updates on the social network. At the same time, the FIFA Mobile Twitter account announces that the game will be"temporarily offline", to allow the team to work on a"critical issue". Apologizing for the inconvenience, we promise further information about it as soon as possible.

If you are experiencing malfunctions, then know that the EA team is aware of the inconvenience and is working to offer a solution to the players of FIFA 20, a game that opened the new year at the helm of the Italian sales ranking, and FIFA Mobile.

UPDATE: Through the social channels already reported, it has been made known that every FIFA Mobile functionality has been correctly restored. Likewise, the problems associated with FIFA 20 should have found a solution.