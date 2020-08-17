Conmebol will begin meetings with the clubs to finalize details on the protocol for the return of football

Share it:

The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez (EFE)

This Monday, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) reported that they will begin meetings with the clubs that will compete in international competitions to clarify how the new protocol will be applied to prevent the resumption of activity on the continent from collaborating with the spread of the coronavirus that plagues the world. Obviously, these dialogues will be held through videoconferences with different leaders,

According to the document published by the organization, the objective of this is to advance "in the application of the Operations Protocol, solve possible doubts or queries and coordinate a safe return of football for everyone."

The Libertadores Cup will be active again from Tuesday September 15 and the South American will do it on Tuesday October 27th. For this, a new protocol of "Health concentration" that sets the guidelines for the teams' trips to the various countries: “Authorizes entry to the countries of South America, under strict sanitary regulations, for 72 hours, to the members of the delegation of the visiting Clubs, with express authorization of attend training sessions and the game of the Conmebol Libertadores or Sudamericana ”.

Also, there will be a financial assistance for charter flights of the clubs and I already know distributed more than 93 million dollars as a collaboration with the Member Associations and clubs, a series of modifications of the regulations were also known that will be due to this exceptional context.

South America awaits the return of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana (Reuters)

"A player who changed club may return to its original entity in the same tournament edition, something that was not allowed. Changes previously approved authorize the inclusion of players, from the group stage. The Incorporation into the new club can occur at any stage of the competition in which substitutions are allowed on the list in good faith ”, they announced.

To clear up all kinds of doubts, this week from the continental entity they will communicate with all the clubs that are in international competition so that the implementation of the new protection systems are fulfilled without major difficulties, once the ball turns again. "The commitment of the participating clubs in the Conmebol Libertadores and the Conmebol Sudamericana is key for the safe return of football, for this reason we have decided to open a space for fluid communication with them where they can raise their queries and thus ensure the correct implementation of the Protocol ”, says Frederico Nantes, Director of Conmebol Club Competitions.

There will also be two other regulatory changes: there will be five changes per game as allowed by FIFA and the International Football Association Board; also the arbitration tribunals may be made up of judges of different nationality or even from the same local country.

Conmebol will help the clubs financially (Reuters)

These video conferences will begin just when some clubs have already expressed their doubts. Colo Colo and the Catholic University, Chilean teams competing for the Libertadores Cup, are concerned because the authorities of their country still do not accept the sanitary protocol.

The Minister of Sports, Cecilia Pérez, said that she sees progress in the negotiations with the ANFP but was blunt in stating that the final decision "will be made by Chile considering the health context, not Conmebol or any other body." The nation has more than 387,000 cases of coronavirus and over 10,500 confirmed deaths since March 3, when the first case was detected. The government has misled 13 of the 52 communes in Santiago where the meetings would be held.

