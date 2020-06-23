Conmebol allocates $ 6 million to member associations to help with the cost of coronavirus tests

Share it:

File image of the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Luque, Paraguay. November 30, 2016. REUTERS / Jorge Adorno

The Conmebol informed that it will make a financial contribution corresponding to $ 2 million, That will distribute among the ten associations that make up the entity's football in South America. The objective of the initiative is based on promote the realization of testing to the protagonists who are involved in the resumption of activity, in order to subsidize a high percentage of costs, given that the economic crisis that set the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic significantly complicated the clubs in the region.

LAFA will receive $ 600,000, of which 200,000 will be used to carry out the analyzes of the Covid-19, with the desire to accelerate the resumption of training.

In this sense, the Conmebol Council approved the creation of a new fund financial aid for Member Associations in order to take the necessary measures to prevent and fight the virus that affects the planet.

The entity will make the aforementioned figures available to carry out the Covid-19 tests and cover laboratory costs, in addition to Additional $ 4,000,000 for free funds which may be allocated depending on the needs of each Association.

The amounts will be distributed equitably among the 10 Member Associations, in strict compliance with the Regulations of the Evolution Funds and with express accountability regarding the destination of the investment.

With this new financial aid, the US $ 85,000,000 made available by the Confederation to Associations and Clubs for lessen the impact of the Covid-19 in South American soccer.

Meanwhile, the international entity approved the "Protocol of Medical Recommendations for Training, Travel and Competitions" and a "Airport Arrival and Departure Operational Manual"

These initiatives were unanimously endorsed in a virtual meeting of their Board of Directors. Both documents, prepared by the Entity's Medical Commission, In collaboration with epidemiologists and medical representatives of the Member Associations, they compile the recommended procedures and preventive measures for the reactivation of football in the region, which does not yet have a stipulated date.

In the same tune, the AFA made a eraser which is intended "detect, track and treat the disease, sharing the knowledge acquired with the entire scientific or medical community"As well as guarantee"the safety of athletes, staff, fans and society in general" It also states that the return of football will take place within a “new normal” after the period of Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation.

The document focuses on three main axes: "Hygiene and distance in training","Testing and monitoring" and "Travel and facility precautions" In each of these instances, recommendations are given to proceed safely.

It is also clear from this draft that clubs will have to have a monthly budget of 750,000 pesos to carry out the studies to all members of the professional team (players, technical and medical staff, assistants, etc.). From AFA they have already announced that they will financially support the institutions to be able to meet the requirements to return to training.

As for the qualifying rounds towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the institution based in Luque recalled that the FIFA -organizer of that competition- set celebration date from September 2020 with the format all against all.

THE NOTICE

The CONMEBOL Council decided to strengthen financial assistance to Member Associations with a fund of US $ 6,000,000, distributed equally among the 10 Member Associations. This aid is considered crucial for soccer on the continent, which is going through a tough financial period due to the pandemic.

From the mentioned fund, US $ 2,000,000 (US $ 200,000 for each Association) will be used to carry out the COVID-19 tests and thus cover the required laboratory expenses; and the remaining US $ 4,000,000 (US $ 400,000 for each Association) will be destined to free funds to be invested according to their most immediate needs. This amount will be delivered in strict compliance with the Regulations of the Evolution Funds and with express accountability regarding the destination of the investment. This ensures, on the one hand, that the funds effectively serve to meet the most pressing needs, and on the other hand, their transparent management is ensured.

This new line of assistance comes in addition to the US $ 79,000,000 that CONMEBOL has already made available. This amount is distributed among the US $ 55,000,000 advanced to clubs, the US $ 10,000,000 advanced from Copa América to the different Member Associations, and the additional 14 million corresponding to the Evolution Funds.

This fund is possible due to the cancellation of activities and events due to the pandemic, the drastic reduction of trips and other administrative measures.

With these new resources, CONMEBOL seeks to alleviate the extremely difficult situation that associations and clubs are experiencing, and also to bring closer what millions of fans across South America await with great anxiety: the return of soccer, taking care of everyone's health.

