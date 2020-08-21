Conmebol accepted an extension for the countries that have not yet approved the protocol to play the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana

Share it:

The Copa Libertadores will be active again from September 15 and the South American will do so on October 27 (Reuters)

The return of total activity in South America continues to advance and in this case, after the return of football in several countries, the Conmebol has announced that the vast majority have already approved the protocol to play the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups. Although there are some nations that remain to be approved, the deadline has been extended so that acceptance is total and each club can be local in its territory.

As reported by the body that governs football on the continent, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Chile and Venezuela, have already authorized the dispute of the meetings within their borders, while the "request for an extension for the definition of venues presented by the Associations of Argentina and Uruguay" was given rise.

"The Sanitary Concentration Protocol was prepared by a panel of experts convened by Conmebol and complements other standards and prevention measures that the entity will apply for the safe resumption of international tournaments”Says the statement issued this Thursday. The two nations that have not yet approved it will have time until Tuesday, August 25, at 6:00 p.m. (Paraguayan time): "It is appropriate to remember that the regulations allow the option for clubs to exercise locality outside their countries."

File image of the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, during the draw for the Copa Libertadores 2020 at the organization's headquarters in Luque, Paraguay (Reuters)

Chile gave the yes this Thursday, when the Ministry of Sports after a virtual meeting between the Ministry, the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) and Conmebol agreed that "in international competitions a standard equal to or higher than the protocols in force ”, indicated the Ministry of Sports in a statement.

Among the agreed indications is that there be a "sports quarantine", which allows the delegations to travel from the place of temporary residence to the stadiums or playing and training fields, and that tests be applied to the delegations in Chile.

The Argentine teams that play the Libertadores are River Plate, Boca Juniors, Racing Club, Defensa y Justicia and Tigre. While in the South American are Lanús, Unión, Independiente and Vélez. On the Uruguayan side, the participants of the maximum competition are Peñarol and Nacional, while Plaza Colonia, River Plate, Fénix and Liverpool are still alive in the South American Cup.

Flamengo players celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores against River Plate at the Monumental de Lima stadium in Peru, on November 23, 2019 (Reuters)

The Libertadores Cup will be active again from Tuesday September 15 and the South American will do it on Tuesday October 27th. The new protocol "authorizes entry to the countries of South America, under strict sanitary regulations, for 72 hours, to the members of the delegation of the visiting Clubs, with express authorization of attend training sessions and the game of the Conmebol Libertadores or Sudamericana ”.

On the other hand, the organism will give a financial assistance for charter flights of the clubs. There will also be two regulatory changes: there will be five changes per game as allowed by FIFA and the International Football Association Board; also the arbitration tribunals may be made up of judges of different nationality or even from the same local country.

