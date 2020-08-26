Congratulations to Sean Connery, the legendary James Bond turns 90

Share it:

One of the most popular stars of the public turns 90 years old: Sean Connery. The legendary first interpreter of the character of James Bond in cinema has gone through more than half a century of film productions from the beginning in the 1950s to his retirement in the early 2000s, directed by Hitchcock and Spielberg.

Immortal like her character in Highlander, Sean Connery has reached the age of 90 and through his work in the cinema it is possible to trace the most diverse film seasons. Born on 25 August 1930, he made his acting debut in the 1950s with several theatrical parts in the English scene after having carried out various trades as a bodyguard, model, dishwasher, bricklayer and even coffin painter.

The first film in which he is credited is the 1957 Gangsters Club which makes him known to the environment; after getting a small part in the war film The Longest Day, with Robert Mitchum, the notoriety comes thanks to the role that will completely define the first part of his career, that of agent 007 James Bond in the movie License to Kill of 1962. The role of James Bond will play him six times before his famous farewell after the release of A cascade of diamonds of 1971. Connery said “never again”, before his proverbial return to the character in the film “apocryphal” Never say never from 1983.

In between, he also had the opportunity to be directed by thrill master Alfred Hitchcock in the film Marnie of 1964, while after the experience Bond appeared in cult films such as Zardoz, Ransom, Murder on the Orient Express, The wind and the lion and in Robin e Marian.

In the 1980s he experienced another period of glory thanks to memorable roles such as that of Friar Guglielmo da Baskerville in the adaptation of The Name of The rose; or that of the policeman Jimmy Malone The untouchables, a role that will earn him his only Oscar (to the best supporting actor). Another iconic role from 1989 is that of Henry Jones – Indiana’s father – in Indiana Jones and the last crusade.

His last role, with which he took leave of his audience, remained that of Allan Quatermain in the adaptation of The legend of the extraordinary men based on Alan Moore’s comic.