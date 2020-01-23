Confusion in Operation Triunfo with the 'visit' of Sergio Ramos to give a talk

The social network Twitter has woken up this morning with a news of Operation Triunfo that has overwhelmed its followers. As every day, the contestants of the program came with impetus to see how the day was going to unfold. And this time, find a bigger surprise: "Do youSergio Ramos in academia?".
The official account of reality He made public the schedules and in him the name of 'Sergio Ramos' appeared. At that time, the networks began to doubt whether it was the famous Real Madrid footballer. "What does Sergio Ramos paint in the academy?"commented some tweeters.
To the incredulity of the networks, the contestants themselves added. "What if he has released a record while we're at the academy? Will you go to Eurovision?", were some of the comments of the triumphs.
The mystery was resolved soon. The official profile of Operation Triunfo published that it was about a talk by Sergio Ramos, but that of the Society of Performers (IEA). Something that very few realized:
Sergio Ramos will go to OT? # OTDirecto23E
– Jenny. (@ Waakemeup95) January 23, 2020
# OTDirecto23E But why are you surprised that Sergio Ramos is going to give a talk to the academy? If it was the singer of the song of the selection "The red dances" 🤭🤭🤘 Esq really
– noe 🌻 (@ noexot2020) January 23, 2020
Of course, Sergio Ramos del Madrid is the one who gives the talk, as he will not go to ot after how well he sang the World Cup song of "The Red Dance" # OTDirecto23E
– mery 🦋 (@ LEVI0SAMENDES) January 23, 2020
Sergio Ramos will tell us his professional career with the guitar at El Hormiguero, the art of listening to flamenco and the collaboration with the songs of the World Cups.
End. 😂# OTDirecto23E
– amandOT (@ kpopfan61365116) January 23, 2020
Well, Sergio Ramos the one from Madrid would look good, at least on topics such as theater or interpretation that he has a lot to teach # OTDirecto23E pic.twitter.com/ab0PfvMQL9
– Eli's Ball (@BalonEli) January 23, 2020
Someone to explain to me what Sergio Ramos has to do with OT or music because I do not understand JAJAJA # OTDirecto23E
– oT20belikeOops (@ t20belike) January 23, 2020
Sergio Ramos and the music
The Real Madrid defender is a music lover. It is true that the Sevillian has left, on more than one occasion, a few strokes around the song. It has even appeared in the odd video clip, both playing and singing, surrounded by artists.
