confirms in its wonderful season 5 that it is one of the best series of today

I have no doubt that the main person responsible for having spent more than 16 months between the fourth and fifth season of 'Better Call Saul' was 'The Way: A Breaking Bad movie', which is what bothered me most about an esteemed feature film that also didn't contribute much to the universe created by Vince Gilligan. The same cannot be said of its prequel, a project that initially raised certain doubts but that soon proved its worth.

In fact, I think that the distance between 'Better Call Saul' and 'Breaking Bad' is almost non-existent and that everything will depend at the end of how the first story closes so that we really know if it is worth entering to talk about which of the two is better, not bad if we consider that the second has serious arguments in the conversation about which is the best series in history. However, for now it's time to focus on the great start of the fifth season of ‘Better Call Saul’.

Beware of spoilers about the first two episodes of season 5 of the series from here

The step towards Saul Goodman

Throughout the seasons, the idea that ‘Better Call Saul’ has really wanted to explore in depth the possibility of functioning as a prequel and spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’ has settled. Jimmy's story and his progressive transformation in Saul works more like an independent story, while everything related to Mike is more linked to clarifying different themes of ‘Breaking Bad ', although One of the great answers that this season 5 start gives comes from the hand of Gene Takovic …

These two lines have come together several times, but there has usually been a certain disconnection that has never bothered me, but I understand that it can be an entry barrier for some spectators. The end of ‘50% discount’, the second episode of the fifth season, comes to settle that distance, being also another stage in that final arrival of Saul Goodman that announced the end of the fourth season but that these two episodes already broadcast have qualified.

And it is very clear that Kim is the one that really prevents Jimmy from hugging Saul decisively, but also that there will be a point where your relationship explodes and there is no going back. In these two chapters a certain distance between them has already been perceived, although also that she continues to feel something for him with something as simple as the shower scene during the visit to a foreign house.

However, before that we had already been shown the conflict over the methods used by each one and how Kim ends up succumbing without Jimmy ever knowing. This time it may have worked, but she is not a tightrope walker like him and I would be very surprised if no other situation arose in which I had to face a similar dilemma with different results, thus turning over his frustration about Jimmy.

In addition, Jimmy's change to Saul has been based for now more on appearances – that suit that looks Bob Odenkirk in the first episode of the season-, taking advantage of his arguments to get his customers forward – I think no one doubted at this point that the elevator failure had been orchestrated by him – but not even he has answers for everything and not he is going to have another one to be really Saul instead of pretending.

A point to improve

On the other hand, ‘Better Call Saul’ has remained what one might expect from a ‘Better Call Saul’ prequel. We already know the fate of characters like Mike, Nacho, Héctor or Gus, being Lalo Salamanca the factor to some extent surprise with which you can play with the series. It is clear that the rivalry between his character and Gus will be key in the near future and hopefully there the series will remedy one of the few weaknesses he has shown so far: do something different with Gus.

For now, the characters of Saul and Mike have received a multitude of different details regarding what we already knew about them in 'Breaking Bad' – eye to the excellent scene of the second with his granddaughter – but in the case of Gus he has bet for an evident continuity, thus taking advantage of the extraordinary work of Giancarlo Esposito interpreting it Initially it was normal to bet on that route, but there has come a point where your presence must have a reason for being greater. I do not complain about what the series is already giving us, but it does want to be very big at the end of its tour is a detail to improve.

In short

I was already looking forward to seeing new episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’, but These first two chapters of his fifth season have been a great reminder that very few series today play in the same league. And I am very clear that the best is yet to come, since this fifth season has to pave the way for the sixth, which is already confirmed to be the last.