Confirmed which Pokémon will travel alongside Ash in the new series?

The brand of Pokémon has always revolved around Pikachu, his most famous mascot, even without putting aside the other monsters of the protagonist Ash Ketchum. Among the most iconic we can remember Charizard, Totodile and all the others who accompanied him during the trip to the various regions of the Pokémon anime world.

Without ever separating from his PikachuAsh has always renewed his line-up with every season. With the arrival of the 2019 Pokémon anime that will see Ash and Go travel to all regions including the unpublished Galar, the protagonist may have already found another pokémon that will support him.

In the last installments, Mr. Mime, a first-generation Pokemon historian who has always been an assistant to Ash's mom, has been seen in action. During the battle at Hoenn's Battle Park where he followed Ash's directions, Mr. Mime has conquered Pokémon fans and now it seems that he has definitively settled in the group of six pokémon that the protagonist will bring with him on his journey.

TO confirming it is the official Pokémon account on Twitter that, as you can see at the bottom, celebrates the usefulness of Mr. Mime in the last battle and how he will support the protagonist. According to the tweet, Mr. Mime has decided to help the boy because they now have the laboratory of Prof. Sakuragi in the Kanto region as their base. Are you happy with this addition to the group?