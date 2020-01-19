Confirmed what Zoe Kravitz will look like as Catwoman in The Batman

Share it:

The new adaptation of The Batman is in the spotlight of all Dark Knight fans. Matt Reeves' film already has the participation of well-known faces such as Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrel (Penguin) and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman)

Zoe Kravitz has recently spoken about her version of Catwoman, although so far, the look of the Selina Kyle Kravitz was a mystery. Today, we have finally been able to take a look at what awaits us on the big screen. It was thanks to the tweet of Liz Shannon Miller, who assures that the actress herself has confirmed that this will be her appearance.

Here is a photo of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman haircut! She cut off her #HighFidelity dreds for it, and just an FYI I would be remiss in not mentioning just how charming and good the upcoming Hulu comedy is! # TCA20 pic.twitter.com/Ri6ULbvwlO – Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) January 17, 2020

The reporter and presenter added that Kravitz cut her beloved dreadlocks to play Catwoman, adding that her look is "adorable."

Catwoman is not the only character we have seen recently. Some images of the filming of The Batman have shown a Colin Farrel (Penguin) that wears a most peculiar silver hair.