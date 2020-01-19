Entertainment

Confirmed what Zoe Kravitz will look like as Catwoman in The Batman

January 19, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The new adaptation of The Batman is in the spotlight of all Dark Knight fans. Matt Reeves' film already has the participation of well-known faces such as Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrel (Penguin) and Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman)

Zoe Kravitz has recently spoken about her version of Catwoman, although so far, the look of the Selina Kyle Kravitz was a mystery. Today, we have finally been able to take a look at what awaits us on the big screen. It was thanks to the tweet of Liz Shannon Miller, who assures that the actress herself has confirmed that this will be her appearance.

The reporter and presenter added that Kravitz cut her beloved dreadlocks to play Catwoman, adding that her look is "adorable."

Catwoman is not the only character we have seen recently. Some images of the filming of The Batman have shown a Colin Farrel (Penguin) that wears a most peculiar silver hair.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.