 Confirmed Walt Disney panel at CinemaCon and Marvel rumors in the Super Bowl

Marvel Studios has already accustomed us to receive news with each new event related to the world of comics and cinema. Conventions, fairs and other rooms are the perfect setting for fans to go crazy waiting to see what they announce. We have recently entered in 2020 and therefore we already look at what will be the next great event in which the study of the House of Ideas will delight us with news, not so much announcements of all those ideas that they have in the bedroom as glimpses of those projects that are already underway. Especially after this morning Paul Bettany commented that the first look at the series could come very soon.

That "very soon" is obviously very ambiguous and very open to interpretation but already looking at when it could materialize. These days it has been revealed precisely that Walt Disney Studios will have a presence in the CinemaCon with which it takes place in the last days of March and the beginning of April. Specifically, it is already known that Casa del Ratón has prepared a panel for Monday March 30 about 3 hours, which will extend from 18:00 at 20:45 local time (from 3:00 to 5:45 am in the Spanish peninsula). It is worth emphasizing the idea that those almost 3 hours of panel that Disney has are not exclusively for Marvel Studios but for all the premieres that Walt Disney Pictures has prepared and therefore it is not really known how much time they will devote to Marvel. Last year, for example, this panel showed clips of "Avengers: Endgame" Y "Captain Marvel", but did not make announcements of what was to come in the future, although it is also justified in the policy of silence they made until it was released ‘Endgame’.

However, it does not seem likely that this event is the place where Marvel Studios shows material about its Disney + series, because, as the name implies, it is more aimed at a film premiere project. For this reason, you start looking at the Super Bowl next February 2 (or the dawn of February 3 in Spain) as the possible place where Marvel Studios will broadcast a spot of what is to come for the Disney streaming platform. It is true that the Super Bowl at the level of promoting films and series is not what it was a few years ago, but it is still a scenario that many studios resort to, without going further Marvel Studios last year.

