 Confirmed the re-release of the movies of the Avengers in China

We advanced the news the other day, and finally it becomes official that taking advantage of the reopening of theaters in China, in these, they will re-project all four Marvel Studios Avengers movies.

It is true that we are not talking about a total opening of the cinemas, we are really talking about 500 in all of China, and since the premieres of the films have been paralyzed, the cinema chains have chosen to take advantage of some of the most commercial releases . Among those reruns would be the Avengers movies, that is "The Avengers", Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers. Endgame ”.

Thus, from tomorrow day 26, The theaters in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Qinghai, Henan, Fujian and Guangdong will screen the adventures of the superheroes from Marvel Studios. The rest of the cinemas will not open their doors until the end of April or the beginning of May, so their impact on the box office figures of the films will be moderate.

Since this movement was announced days ago, and after the request of many fans, the Spanish cinema chains have confirmed that will value the possibility of making a similar moveBut the truth is that it is still too early to announce anything, especially since our country still has to wait several weeks to find itself in a situation close to that of China.