Confirmed the first attendees of Gamescom 2020

The organization of the Gamescom 2020 It has already confirmed which will be the first attendees of the German event and among them there are large companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Capcom, EA, Bandai Namco, CD Projekt RED and THQ Nordic, among others.

Inevitably, what now goes through the minds of all possible attendees is a possible cancellation of several of these attendees or of the event in general if the situation with COVID-19 continues to worsen and all those events that require having to thousands of people in the same enclosed space.

The complete list of attendees is as follows:

Alternate

Aorus (Gigabyte)

BenQ

Astragon Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Capcom Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Electronic Arts

ESL Gaming

Kalypso Media

Kingston Technology

Measurement

Omen

Samsung

Trust

Caseking

Corsair

Koch Media

MediaMarkt

Microsoft Xbox

My.com

NCSoft

Nintendo

Sega

THQ Nordic

Twitch

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Although last year Sony promised to be present in hundreds of events to continue offering its followers news about the future of PlayStation, for now the company is still absent in all the great events in the middle for this year.

This year's edition will be held between August 25 and 29, 2020 and we will see if they can overcome the attendance record for another year taking into account the widespread panic that has caused the spread of the coronavirus outside of China, where every day new cases arise and in countries like Italy it has already claimed several tens of lives.