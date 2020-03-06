Confirmed the first attendees of Gamescom 2020

The organization of the Gamescom 2020 It has already confirmed which will be the first attendees of the German event and among them there are large companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Capcom, EA, Bandai Namco, CD Projekt RED and THQ Nordic, among others.
Inevitably, what now goes through the minds of all possible attendees is a possible cancellation of several of these attendees or of the event in general if the situation with COVID-19 continues to worsen and all those events that require having to thousands of people in the same enclosed space.
🎉 The first exhibitors sasaplanded up for # gamescom2020! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/d96cHgAkPm
– gamescom (@gamescom) March 5, 2020
The complete list of attendees is as follows:
- Alternate
- Aorus (Gigabyte)
- BenQ
- Astragon Entertainment
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Bethesda Softworks
- Capcom Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
- Electronic Arts
- ESL Gaming
- Kalypso Media
- Kingston Technology
- Measurement
- Omen
- Samsung
- Trust
- Caseking
- Corsair
- Koch Media
- MediaMarkt
- Microsoft Xbox
- My.com
- NCSoft
- Nintendo
- Sega
- THQ Nordic
- Twitch
- Ubisoft
- Wargaming
Although last year Sony promised to be present in hundreds of events to continue offering its followers news about the future of PlayStation, for now the company is still absent in all the great events in the middle for this year.
This year's edition will be held between August 25 and 29, 2020 and we will see if they can overcome the attendance record for another year taking into account the widespread panic that has caused the spread of the coronavirus outside of China, where every day new cases arise and in countries like Italy it has already claimed several tens of lives.
