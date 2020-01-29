Confirmed! Sofia Castro will participate in popular dance reality

Share it:

Sofía Castro is more in love than ever and on the professional level she will show us her best dance steps, because she has just been confirmed as one of the members of the popular reality ‘See who dances All Stars‘(MQB).

The popular broadcast broadcast by Univisión, will be conducted by Dayanara Torres, Casper Smart and Bianca Marroquín.

In addition to Sofia, other celebrities such as Adriel Favela, El Bebeto, Fanny Lu, Brea Frank, Kimberly Dos Ramos and Kiara Liz Ortega, among others, will also participate.

“MQB” starts this January 12 and the daughter of ‘La Gaviota’ already has several fans:

“Very good 👏👏👏”

"Let's go with all my seagull you can"

"#Teamsofia you can my beautiful queen".

The show is the Latin American version of Dancing with the Stars, and is in turn, an adaptation of the Spanish format More than dancing!

In the show, each celebrity will perform b-style dancesallroom or Latinos, and will compete against the others to get the vote of the judges and the public.

The celebrity who receives the lowest total combined score (judges + public) is eliminated from the competition, until one is named champion.

