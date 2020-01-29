TV Shows

Confirmed! Sofia Castro will participate in popular dance reality

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Sofía Castro is more in love than ever and on the professional level she will show us her best dance steps, because she has just been confirmed as one of the members of the popular reality ‘See who dances All Stars‘(MQB).

The popular broadcast broadcast by Univisión, will be conducted by Dayanara Torres, Casper Smart and Bianca Marroquín.

In addition to Sofia, other celebrities such as Adriel Favela, El Bebeto, Fanny Lu, Brea Frank, Kimberly Dos Ramos and Kiara Liz Ortega, among others, will also participate.

“MQB” starts this January 12 and the daughter of ‘La Gaviota’ already has several fans:

“Very good 👏👏👏”

"Let's go with all my seagull you can"

"#Teamsofia you can my beautiful queen".

The show is the Latin American version of Dancing with the Stars, and is in turn, an adaptation of the Spanish format More than dancing!

In the show, each celebrity will perform b-style dancesallroom or Latinos, and will compete against the others to get the vote of the judges and the public.

The celebrity who receives the lowest total combined score (judges + public) is eliminated from the competition, until one is named champion.

You may also be interested: She; It's that beautiful! Sofía Castro broadcasts new PHOTO of Angélica Rivera

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.