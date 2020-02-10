Confirmed many deaths in Black Clover 239: here are the most illustrious deceased

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Black Clover goes from war to war in a matter of months. Clover's kingdom has yet to recover from the effects of the fight against the elves and the demon, but he has no time to rest and has to react to the new threat from the Kingdom of Swords. And in the massive battle held in previous chapters there have been some victims.

Yuno had recently reached new heights, having been promoted to vice captain of the Golden Dawn division, second only to William Vangeance. Additionally, he learned that he was the legitimate prince of the Kingdom of Swords before a conspiracy of the Dark Triad wiped out his family. In Black Clover chapter 238, however, the character was dying, having been pierced by his enemy, Zenon.

While it seems that for him and the entire division of Golden Dawn there is nothing more to do, one of the powers of the Vangeance library is activated, seeds of the Yggradsil tree that manages to take care of the co-star of Black Clover. The same cannot be said for all members of the division as some had already died before Yuno's arrival at the base.

Shiren and Hamon are among the dead together with half the group members. The Dark Triad has therefore already presented itself to Clover's reign with a massacre and it now appears that they already have two other goals in mind. Will Asta and the other Black Clover characters get through the next battle without losses or will they have to surrender to the enormous enemy force?