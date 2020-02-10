Confirmed! Lucero returns to soap operas with "The Privilege of Amar"

Lucero will return to the soap operas on Televisa, and the prestigious actress has just said yes to the production of "The Privilege of Amar".

And a few days ago the auditions were held to choose the new cast of the reboot of the successful melodrama.

According to journalist Alex Kaffie, in his weekly podcast “Sin Lisonja”, the story will be radically modified.

They tell me that the story changes, nothing to do with the story we saw years ago, whose production was under the back and responsibility of Carla Estrada, but now the backbone is the trafficking of white, many of those 30 chapters are going to sign in Morocco ”.

Also, Alex Kaffie confirmed that Lucero and José Manuel Figueroa are already confirmed for this new reboot.

It is known that the recordings will begin in February next year. The melodrama tells the life of Luciana Duval, who falls in love in her youth with Juan de la Cruz, the son of her employer, close to being a priest, but before he enters the seminary they spend the night together and she ends up pregnant.

