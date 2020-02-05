Confirmed: Jacob Elordi and Zendaya are together!

Share it:

'Euphoria' It is one of the series of the moment. Beyond a good story to tell, fiction has inspired us to satiety in matters of beauty with incredible makeup. But if there is something that has given to talk during the last few months, it has been the supposed relationship between two of the 'protas', Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. Although the truth is that at certain times we came to doubt if the 'shippeo' had gotten out of hand or there really was something between them, now we have confirmed that we were right. We have seen some circulating photos on Twitter and leave no doubt.

We've caught (or rather, the users of the bird's social network) Zendaya and Jacob together in New York. The couple went to the famous bookshop 'The Strand'and then they went for a walk while having a matcha tea. Come on, what has been a full-fledged appointment. And although they insist on denying it to satiety, it is very clear that there is a very, very special relationship between them.

The photos that confirm the relationship of Jacob Elordi and Zendaya

During an interview for the Australian edition of GQ at the end of last year, Jacob denied rumors about his relationship with Zendaya. "It's like a sister," he said. For her part, the actress said she saw him as "her best friend." Well, now you can not do more crazy. We caught you guys.

Ok, you will think: 'Well, they can be good friends and just be having a good time together.' Well, it's not going to be. Here the main course: they are kissing!!

