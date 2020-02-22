Confirmed: ‘Friends’ actors will meet to record a new special chapter

Share it:

Returns ‘Friends ’! It is done. That is the (great) news of the day. We fans dreamed so much about this moment that we even imagined what it would be like if it were filmed today. We have controlled all the details about the series that you can imagine: we know how rich the actors are today (you are going to freak out what they earned), we have discovered that they have Spanish doubles (the resemblance is VERY reasonable) and it no longer escapes us not a secret of filming after having read 'I'll Be There For You', the book that compiles the best moments. And now, finally, after a long time waiting for him (the last chapter was issued in 2004), the filming of a new chapter for HBO has just been confirmed.

He has announced Warner Bros in a statement in which he explains that the six actors ‘Friends’ They will meet to create a special chapter for HBO. No, they won't play Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Ross again, but they will talk about their filming experiences, among other things. The best? They will do it with Ellen Degeneres, declared fan of the series.

‘Friends’ actors will meet to record a special chapter

What is known so far is that the shooting will be on set 24 of Warner Bros, where the series was recorded. According to the magazine iety Variety ’, the actors they will charge 2.5 million euros each. How do you stay?

It is known that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer they are great friends in real life. They often get together and tell it on their social networks, where everyone already has a profile created (Jennifer and Matt were the last to become Instagram).

We still don't have dates, but we will be very attentive as the momentazo approaches. What you win!