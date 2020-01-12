 Confirmed for tomorrow the new trailer of Morbius

Share it:

The information that we had advanced these days are true and tomorrow monday 13 January will be launched on first official trailer of the movie "Morbius", the new Sony Pictures film inspired by the Marvel universe. The actor Tyrese Gibson, who we remember plays Simon Stroud in the movie, has been the one who has confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram.

The actor does not reveal any additional details but he does point out that he is very excited about his release, as already seen in the text of his publication. It also helps us to launch the launch of the trailer tomorrow morning, depending on where Tyrese is, which invites us to think that these information that place its launch at 3pm (Spanish peninsula time) are also true.

TOMORROW MORNING!!!!!! #LANZALLAMAS

The excitement is real around the launch of the MORBIUS TRAILER tomorrow morning !!!