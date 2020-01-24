Confirmed! Fabián Lavalle and Verónica Gallardo return to Televisa

Two of the most beloved, controversial and popular drivers in Mexico return to their home Televisa … This is Verónica Gallardo and Fabián Lavalle!

This was confirmed by the journalist Alejandro Zúñiga through his YouTube account, where he exclusively spoke with both drivers who confirmed his return to the television station in San Ángel.

Fabian Lavalle said he was excited to be part of ‘El Cielo y El Infierno’, a Televisa program focused on the analysis of the most iconic soap operas of all time on the Mexican screen.

"Yes it is a very important return, to a program that I really want and I have become a true and absolute demon."

What is ‘Heaven and Hell’ about?

It is a specialized broadcast in the world of soap operas that premiered on October 26. You can see it every Saturday at 10pm, on the channel tlnovelas.

'The heaven and the hell' It brings together a group of experienced journalists from shows that, like angels or demons, will submit in a purgatory the good and the bad of soap operas and their stars, so that the public decides whether they achieved glory or fell out of favor.

Thus, the broadcast will be reinforced with the entry of Verito Gallardo, Fabián Lavalle and Rocío Maldonado, who will be part of the side of the demons.

