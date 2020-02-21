Confirmed 'Esther', prequel to 'La Orphan'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the thrillers Horror's most underrated history is 'The Orphan', a title that Warner Bros. gave us next to Dark Castle in 2009 and that has come to inspire real cases. Directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra and starring a young Isabelle Fuhrman, now Deadline report that the movie will have a prequel called 'Esther', which also already has a director.

Recall that 'The Orphan' told us the life of Esther, a 9-year-old girl who was adopted by an adorable family. They would end up discovering that Esther was actually a 33-year-old woman named Leena Klammer with hypopituitarism, a rare hormonal disorder that stunted her physical growth and caused her a rare dwarfism, which has led her to spend most of her life pretending to be a little girl.

Now it will be Sierra / Affinity who takes care of your prequel, whose sales are prepared for the EFM in Berlin and for which They have already signed a filmmaker, William Brent Bell ('The Devil Inside', 'The Boy', 'Brahms: The Boy II'). In it, we will see how “Leena Klammer organizes a brilliant escape from a Russian psychiatric hospital to travel to the United States and impersonate the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Lena's new life as "Esther" comes with an unexpected bump that will confront her with a mother who will want to protect her family at all costs. "

A sales pitch similar to that of 'The Orphan', so they must do something quite novel so that the same movie is not repeated, especially since its final turn is already known to all. At the moment it is not clear if Fuhrman will return to the film, although it is quite unlikely. Shooting of 'Esther' is expected, written by David Coggeshall, Start during the third quarter of this year.