TV Shows

Confirmed! Erika Zaba and Ari Borovoy were boyfriends (VIDEO)

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

In the last days the grouping OV7 has given much to talk about and now it is Erika Zaba who put himself in the center of the reflectors.

Erika Zaba posted a video on her YouTube channel, next to M’Balia, in which he reveals secrets of ov7, and it became known that Erika began to have boyfriends at a very young age. Therefore, M’Balia recalled the moment when her partner was Ari Borovoy's girlfriend

“Who was more girlfriend? Between you and me in the childhood, adolescence"Erika asked, to which M’Balia confessed that Zaba was the one started before To have a boyfriend.

"I didn't have a boyfriend until 15 … At what age were you Ari's girlfriend?" Said M’Balia, who made Erika make her past known to fellow Borovoy. "I was Ari's girlfriend like one day ”said the singer.

You may be interested: Danna Paola baby !: the singer provokes tenderness with her childhood PHOTO

With information from Publimetro

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.