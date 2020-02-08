Confirmed! Erika Zaba and Ari Borovoy were boyfriends (VIDEO)

In the last days the grouping OV7 has given much to talk about and now it is Erika Zaba who put himself in the center of the reflectors.

Erika Zaba posted a video on her YouTube channel, next to M’Balia, in which he reveals secrets of ov7, and it became known that Erika began to have boyfriends at a very young age. Therefore, M’Balia recalled the moment when her partner was Ari Borovoy's girlfriend

“Who was more girlfriend? Between you and me in the childhood, adolescence"Erika asked, to which M’Balia confessed that Zaba was the one started before To have a boyfriend.

"I didn't have a boyfriend until 15 … At what age were you Ari's girlfriend?" Said M’Balia, who made Erika make her past known to fellow Borovoy. "I was Ari's girlfriend like one day ”said the singer.

