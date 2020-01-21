Confirmed! Diego Boneta returns to “Luis Miguel, the series 2”; this is the trailer (VIDEO)

Share it:

2020 starts with surprises for fans of Luis Miguel: The Series, as actor Diego Boneta unveiled the trailer for the second season!

Through his Instagram account, the protagonist of the successful Netflix bioserie shared the preview and in the description he added that the premiere will be this year.

"As much as the Sun shines, it cannot escape its own shadows … Luis Miguel, the series. Season 2 2020 ”

The trailer of the second season shows “The Sun” in two stages: in the first one he appears interpreting the theme How is it possible that by my side, while in the second, he interprets

At the beginning of the trailer, Diego Boneta appears in his role as Luis Miguel interpreting the theme How is it possible that by my side, Then he stops, drinks his drink, and smilingly asks for it to be recorded again. Then he appears in his second facet, singing Mexico on the skin.

In a statement Rodrigo Mazón, Vice President of Content Acquisition for Latin America and Spain of Netflix confirmed that the second season will reach the platform in the coming months.

"After the great success of the series, this new season will be available on Netflix worldwide from 2020. Diego Boneta will return to the iconic role of Luis Miguel, this time playing the singer in two different timelines."

The second season will feature performances by Camila Sodi, César Bordón, Juan Pablo Zurita, Cesar Santana, Martín Bello, Lola Casamayor, Pilar Santacruz, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio, among others.

“The success of the first season of Luis Miguel, the series was incredibly gratifying because it underscored the appetite of Latino audiences to see their stories on screen, authentically told. We are excited to return for the second season with MGM and Netflix, and we cannot wait to deepen the extraordinary life of Luis MIguel and his dramatic rise to stardom, ”Carla González Vargas, President and CEO of Gato Grande Producciones, told InStyle.

