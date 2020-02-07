Confirmed 'Daggers in the back 2'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In November, Lionsgate premiered Rian Johnson's latest film, 'Daggers in the back', a tape in the line of classic "whodunit" movies, but set in the modern era and taking advantage of the spirit of today's culture. With a cast of stars that included Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don johnson, Chris Evans, the reviews of the film were very positive, which made the film one of the successes of the season.

He was so well received that fans have been asking for a sequel. In fact, before its premiere, Johnson commented that he had already had ideas for a possible sequel, in which the character of Daniel Craig He was returning as the detective of the film, Benoit Blanc. Now fans can already count on the confirmation of 'Daggers in the back 2'.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer stated that the study is officially moving forward with a second part. Johnson has been working on the screenplay for the film since last month. There is no date announced, but Feltheimer hinted that the start of production would be "imminent."

In addition to its success on the part of the critic, 'Daggers …' has been a box office success: it was made with 294 million dollars worldwide with a budget of only 40. It is not strange therefore that the producer wants Start a new movie. If production progresses as fast as indicated, the sequel could hit theaters sooner than fans expect.

As for the cast of the new production, it is unknown if anyone other than Craig would return from the first. When Johnson talked about the script last month, he said "will have all the new characters and a crime to solve for Benoit Blanc", so it is unlikely that any of the members of the Thrombey family will return.

However, considering that the film had a first-rate cast, and given the resounding success it achieved, it will be easy to have a cast in the same line. We will surely have more news of the movie soon.