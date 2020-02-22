Confirmed! Alejandra Guzmán dedicates “Hey Güera” to Paulina Rubio (VIDEO)

Alejandra Guzmán It has been highly criticized in recent weeks, due to its beauty treatments, however, its tours around Mexico continue to be a big success.

And, although they believe that their beauty it has been affected, that has not been an impediment for the “Queen of Hearts”Continue to have a Incredible voice.

Clear example was given last Friday, when it was presented at the Palenque of Culiacán and sang his greatest hits, with which the crowd went crazy. However, the situation became fun when he performed the controversial song “Hey Güera ”.

When he launched that theme in the 90s, it was speculated that it was directed towards Paulina Rubio, however, had not been fully confirmed. The theory arises because Paulina would have "messed" with Erik Rubi when he had a relationship with Alexandra.

“La Guzmán” he performed that song and when the chorus began he began to imitate the voice of “The Golden Girl ”, so you could confirm the theory of more than 20 years.

Such action drove his fans crazy and made them have a fun time. So far, "The Golden Girl" has not done no comment about.

