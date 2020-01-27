Confirmation arrives on the release period for the second season of Vita da Slime

Share it:

With an industry so thriving with content in the field of anime and manga, it is not uncommon to find ourselves in front of very particular productions that manage to win the public's interest thanks to very peculiar stories and basic ideas that are as crazy as they are intriguing, a tsunami of works among which stands out Slime life.

The animated series, representing an adaptation of the appreciated light novel made concrete thanks to the work of Fuse and Mitz Vah, tells the story of Satoru Mikami, a boy who after being stabbed during a robbery, awakens in a fantasy world reincarnated in a slime endowed with interesting skills, a peculiar body that will allow him to live incredible adventures. The great success of the work has thus led to the creation of a manga and, indeed, of an anime.

As you may remember, a second season of Vita da Slime had been officially announced, although the information about it was still very rough. Well, on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, it was confirmed the release period of the new season, i.e. autumn 2020. In short, for the moment we do not yet have a specific release date, but at least we can breathe a sigh of relief in the knowledge that we will not have to wait for years and years.

Over the past few days, it has also been announced that Vita da Slime will also join the dubbing cast Takahiro Sakurai, famous for having lent his voice to well-known anime characters from the world.