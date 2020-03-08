Confidential Carousel: Dortmund's first choice was Mariano before Haaland

Mariano, option No. 1 of Dortmund ahead of Haaland

The Norwegian is in fashion, however it was not the first option for the Germans. Dortmund went for Mariano, the Real Madrid player, who wanted to make a purchase, no assignments. Those of Favre they had already tested the Dominican in summer, but at that time he was the white striker who refused to hear any offer, since he wanted to stay and dispute a position in the white set.

If the Real Madrid player had accepted the proposal of the Germans, the Norwegian would not be breaking it as he is doing in Borussia Dortmund.

The scouts of Primera, without traveling by coronavirus

As confirmed by Carrusel Confidencial, most of the clubs in the league they have suspended trips abroad of their scouts. And we say the majority because some of us have been able to escape, but the list shows clubs that have Champions games this month.

Until new order they will move only through the national territory, watching football on-site in our country, something that fills LaLiga stadiums with international scouts and that we have already been able to verify this weekend in Vitoria, Valdebebas or right now in the Coliseum for giving three examples.