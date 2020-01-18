Confidential Carousel: Cold relationship between Rubiales and Casillas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Right now the relationship between Iker Casillas and Luis Rubiales is practically non-existent, although this has always been very good. Even Iker Casillas He was a member of the board of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) when Luis Rubiales presided over the union.

As you can count Confidential carousel, Casillas has not contacted Rubiales to tell him that they are pressing him to be his rival at the polls. The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) missing a sports call, among colleagues, regardless of whether you want to introduce yourself or not, because you would have every right in the world to do so.

The last relaxed talk between the two took place at Bucharest airport after the Eurocup draw. That day, Casillas was very distant with the Spanish delegation, and only told Rubiales at the airport that he looked long time living in Porto.

In Las Rozas it bothers a lot that LaLiga uses the figure of Casillas to attack the federation and remember that Rubiales wanted to honor Casillas in the last Spain-Sweden played at the Bernabéu because he considers him a maximum legend of our football

Valverde rang for the Spanish team

The name of the former Barça coach was on the federation's list to be a coach when the era ended Robert Moreno.

In Las Rozas it was clear that Robert Moreno was not going to continue after the European Championship, and if Luis Enrique had not decided to return, the favorite in Rubiales' head was Ernesto Valverde.

They probed the market of technicians, and among several names of unemployed trainers such as Marcelino or Setién, the one of Valverde came out strongly. It was one real option That he would not continue at Barça next summer, and that is why they had his name marked in red.

Later everything accelerated with the return of Luis Enrique, the authentic weakness of Rubiales. Luis Rubiales, of course, likes Ernesto Valverde very much and had his name noted as a clear candidate for the selection bench in case Luis Enrique had not wanted to return.

New details of Xavi's "no"

It has been a fairly televised story, and perfectly radiated by our fellow SER in Barcelona, ​​but Confidential carousel Brings some news about the soap opera Xavi Hernandez – Barça: The most important is that after the first two meetings, and after seeing that Xavi did not contemplate the immediate incorporation, the only objective of Abidal and Grau happened to be to bring a "yes" of Xavi in ​​the form of a signature to take the team in summer. He was wanted for now, but they also saw it as a triumph to bring the trophy of a contract with Xavi from Doha. That was the only possibility in which Barça was willing to put an interim until the end of the season. Not with Koeman, for example.

But not even that got … all that was taken from Xavi was talk again in summer. Although from his staff They assure us that he really doubted. That between the Second and the Third Meeting at times was close to giving the "yes" to leave it already signed for summer. On one side of the scale, the calls of the players, and on the other, their closest environment, tell us that his wife and brother, above all, were the ones who most opted to continue in Qatar and maintain the agreement with Victor Font.

The Athletic City of Madrid goes ahead

One of the first big news he unveiled Confidential carousel it was the crown jewel in the growth project that has the Atlético de Madrid, or what is the same, take advantage of all the land around the Wanda Metropolitano to create a sports city and many more things.

If the project has not been announced and signed, it is solely and exclusively due to the multiple changes of government experienced recently, in this case in particular by those of the City Council and the Community of Madrid that froze all efforts. So, with a little delay, but the plan continues.

The accounts go through, in about 3 years, to be able to take advantage of the infinity of land around the Wanda, where the first team and part of the quarry sports city is planned, with a residence for young players from outside and other sports facilities where the Olympic pools had to have gone.