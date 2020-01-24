 Conceptual arts of The Rise of Skywalker with script ideas from Colin Trevorrow

Share it:

These days a series of conceptual arts of the film have been launched "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" offering us an important amount of ideas discarded from the movie, some really spectacular. The most interesting part of all this is that director Colin Trevorrow has come out in response to all this, stating that some of them correspond to his approach to the film, when he was the responsible director before leaving for creative differences, and occupy J.J. Abrams your place. An approach that we already had many details and was going to headline "Duel of the Fates".

Among the things we can see, confirming ideas from the leaked script, are the occupation of Coruscant by the First Order in these arts are King's double saber (but not the one we see briefly in the movie film), a look at the Kylo Ren's new mask, the battle of Ben Solo with his grandfather Darth Vader, a first look at the monstrous master Sith Tor Valum, the new arachnid-looking villain who almost appears in the movie, or shocking moments like the apparent death of R2- D2

In the leaked script of ‘Duel of Fates’, Tor Valum was Emperor Palpatine’s Master, and Kylo Ren was going to meet in Mustafar. There, Kylo would find a holocron with a recorded message from the Emperor – which was going to be the only appearance of the Emperor, because he was going to remain dead – addressed to Darth Vader and where he urged him to look for Valum to train with him and beat Luke Skywalker

Yes, this is from Duel of Fater. But I would never kill R2 … he just received a bad blow. It happens to all of us, ”Trevorrow comments on Twitter.

