 Conceptual arts of The Mandalorian 1 × 08, Redemption, end of season

Almost a couple of weeks since the end of the first season “The Mandalorian”, the Star Wars channel on Twitter delights us with three conceptual arts of that final episode which raised the hype so much, leaving us eager to continue seeing more of the adventures of Mando. On this occasion there are only three arts, as happened with the seventh and fifth episode (the arts of the sixth have not yet been officially launched, although they were seen as always in the final credits), works by Brian Matyas, Ryan Church and Doug Chiang

Perhaps these arts are not the most iconic moments, but it is inevitable to see them and quickly remember other moments of the episode that have remained in our retinas.

As we can see even the arts of this episode were made before having actors for the roles, because although we see Greef Karga and Cara Dune, none wears the faces of Carl Weathers and Gina Carano respectively.