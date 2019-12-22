General News

 Conceptual Arts of the Hellfire Club in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

20th Century Fox was for a while testing the idea of ​​making a movie of the Hellfire Club. In fact, it was those threats that led to it being adapted in some way in the film "X Men First generation", because the project ended up being integrated into this film, along with the film that was being prepared by Magneto. Fox continued his attempts and in 2016 he worked on a series for Fox that also ended up canceling.

The interest in the group of villains even led to his appearance in the film "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", the last film of the X-Men era at the hands of Fox that was released in theaters this year, with very little success. A series of artist's arts Phile Boutte they reveal designs of different characters, and Boutte himself confirms that the original plan was to have this group in the film, so he would have also been more faithful to the comics where this villain group plays a prominent role in Jean's transformation into Dark Phoenix What is still unknown is what role they had prepared for the group in the film.

Enter: The Hellfire Club! 🔥 A while back, I had the pleasure of working with the ever gracious Costume Designer @ daniel.oh.orlandi on #xmendarkphoenix. We had a great time but were saddened that these designs ended up on the chopping block. Here is a post of what could have been. Now that Marvel owns the property, I wonder if we will see some version of them in the future? 🤷🏾‍♂️ … . . . #xmen #hellfireclub #darkphoenix #darkphoenixmovie #conceptart #costumeconceptart #characterdesign #costumedesign

