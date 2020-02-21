 Conceptual art of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame show more ideas discarded

Share it:

The artist Stephen Schirle published over a week ago on his ArtStation page a series of conceptual arts that shows us more discarded moments from the couple of movies "Avengers: Infinity War" Y "Avengers: Endgame". Although the artist marks them all as designs for ‘Endgame’, we find moments that we know occur in ‘Infinity War’, such as the moment in which Thanos sacrifices Gamora, the defeat that Loki suffers or moment of escape from Wanda and Vision.

Some of the most interesting moments offered by these conceptual arts, several of which we saw when the film's art book was leaked, are seeing Hulk being hugged by a child, Corvus Glaive killing Nick Fury thus offering a very different death of the character, or Nebula with the Infinity Gauntlet, in clear nod to the comics.







































