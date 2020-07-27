Concacaf announced the new format and schedule of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Share it:

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Concacaf prepares for international competitions. This Monday it published the updated international men's calendar that includes a new format for the Concacaf Qualifier to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In a press release, the organization explained what this new format of the qualifiers for the World Cup will be like. Qatar 2022. It will be composed of three rounds, where the 3.5 tickets for the greatest fair of nations will be disputed.

The first round will have 30 teams. The national teams that will be in this phase will be provided according to Concacaf position 6 to 35 of the FIFA Ranking on July 16, 2020.

By means of a draw, the teams will be divided into six groups of five. The top six ranked teams, El Salvador, Canada, Curaçao, Panama, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago will lead serial in groups A, B, C, D, E and F, respectively.

In this first round, each team will play once against each team in their group, for a total of four games; two from home and two from visitors. The six countries that win their group will advance to the second round.

In the second round it will be among the six winners of the group. The teams will play two games, one going and one returning, in a direct elimination format, and the three winners will advance to the final phase. The direct confrontations have been predetermined and will be as follows:

Group A winner vs. Group F winner

Group B winner vs. Group E winner

Group C winner vs Group D winner

By last, the best three of the second round will be measured against the five best selections of Concacaf, according to the FIFA Ranking of July 16, 2020. "The teams ranked 1-5 had already accumulated enough points in the FIFA ranking to guarantee their place in the Final Round," the statement said.

The eight teams from the third round will be Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras and the three winners of the second round. The eight teams will play back and forth, with each team making a total of 14 matches.

"At the end of the third and last round, The top three teams will qualify directly for the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup. The fourth team will qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Repechage, scheduled for June 2022, ”concluded Concacaf.

The first round will take place on the FIFA Dates of October and November 2020. The second round will take place on the FIFA date of March 2021. Finally, the final round will start on the FIFA double date of June 2021 and will continue on the FIFA dates of September, October, November 2021, as well as those of January and March 2022.

The agency also gave updates to the schedule of the Finals of the Concacaf Nations League, which was paused by the coronavirus health contingency. In the semifinals is Mexico against Costa Rica and the United States against Honduras.

In addition, the confederation gave the dates and the new format of the Gold Cup 2021, where a preliminary round to be played in the United States stands out. This to benefit the teams that will participate in the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

